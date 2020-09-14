The report concludes that the response to Prude’s death shows a “culture of insularity, acceptance and, quite frankly, callousness” within the Rochester Police Department. The officers involved displayed a “cavalier and unsympathetic attitude” toward Prude while department commanders and investigators did not seriously investigate their conduct, the report states. A police lieutenant may have also inappropriately sought to influence the results of Prude’s autopsy, the report states.

“Before Autopsy, have some background info to give you,” the lieutenant wrote to the medical examiner’s confidential assistant one day after Prude’s death.

The medical examiner ultimately ruled on April 16 that Prude died as a result of “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report also said Prude had PCP in his system.

But when Police Chief La’Ron Singletary wrote to city communications director Justin Roj to inform him of the autopsy, the chief “reverses the order and changes the wording” to make it appear as if the medical examiner identified drug use the primary factor in Prude’s death.

“Chief Singletary moves drug intoxication to the top line and changes the line about physical restraint to “resisting arrest” — even though the BWC footage clearly shows Mr. Prude NEVER resisted arrest,” the report states.

In a statement, Warren (D) said the report prompted her to immediately fire Singletary, even though he had announced last week that he planned to retire at the end of the month. Warren also suspended two top-ranking city officials. She is also calling on the Justice Department to investigate Prude’s death and Rochester police.

“This initial look has shown what so many have suspected, that we have a pervasive problem in the Rochester Police Department,” Warren said. “One that views everything through the eyes of the badge and not the citizens we serve. It shows that Mr. Prude’s death was not taken as seriously as it should have been by those who reviewed the case throughout City government at every level.”

A police spokesman did not respond to a phone call seeking comment on the report. Singletary could not be reached for comment.

The report comes as Rochester has been gripped by nearly two weeks of protests and finger-pointing among top officials over who knew what and when after Prude’s death was ruled a homicide.

The report maintains that Warren was not made aware of the body camera footage until Aug. 4, even though she had met with Singletary more than 50 times during late spring and summer. A deputy police chief also directed a department employee to send the body camera footage to the Locust Club, the police union, on April 2, but “no direction was given to include the mayor or anyone in city hall on that email,” the report states.

A Locust Club representative declined to comment.

The report concludes that several city government employees should have done more to “recognize the significance” of Prude’s death sooner.

Roj and several city attorneys, including Tim Curtin, the Rochester corporation counsel, were aware that Prude’s death had been ruled a homicide in the spring but did not push hard enough to obtain the body camera footage, the report states.

City attorneys also failed to respond in a timely way to a public records request for the footage that was filed by a Prude family attorney, the report concludes.

As a result, Warren announced Monday that Roj and Curtin have been suspended for 30 days without pay.

In a statement, Roj said he was not aware of what happened to Prude before Aug. 4. Roj said he was told that the case was an ongoing criminal investigation, and that Singletary said Warren and her lawyers were already informed of the case.

Curtin could not be reached for comment.

In addition to requesting a Justice Department investigation, Warren said the city will be hiring an outside firm to “review all training manuals, regulations and general orders that govern the conduct of Rochester police officers.”