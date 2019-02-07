GEORGETOWN, Del. — A report by the Delaware Division of Professional Regulation says a state prison inmate serving six months for a probation violation died after “incompetent” actions by a contracted nurse.

The report says the nurse took nearly 20 minutes to call 911 for the unresponsive Sussex Community Corrections Center inmate, who had no pulse by then. The News Journal of Wilmington reports that the now ex-Connections Community Support Programs nurse didn’t comply with “legal and acceptable standards of nursing” before James Daniels’ 2016 death.

The nurse’s attorney has said the delayed call was due to prison policy requiring approval before calling 911. The report calls the policy problematic. The policy changed after Daniels’ death. Delaware correctional facilities have a history of inadequate inmate treatment for diseases, mental illness and more.

