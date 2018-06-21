MIAMI — A Florida man facing felony drug possession charges says he’s been working at a Miami-area facility housing migrant children separated from their families.

Franky Santos was charged after a 2017 traffic stop in which authorities say they found 20 grams of marijuana.

The Miami Herald report s Santos told a judge this week he works at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children, overseeing children ages 12 to 17. He said he wasn’t supposed to discuss it publicly, adding the facility’s contractor knew of his pending case.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Jeri Cohen says Santos’ hiring was “a disgrace” and urged him to quit. She says anyone with pending criminal cases shouldn’t be doing such work.

The contractor referred questions to the Department of Health and Human Services, which couldn’t immediately be reached.

