Moody’s Analytics based its conclusions on the amount of savings that would be necessary to cover a likely decline in state tax collections and increase in state Medicaid expenditures if a recession were to occur. It is not forecasting a recession in 2020.
The report ranked Louisiana, Illinois and Kentucky as the states least prepared to handle a downturn in the economy.
