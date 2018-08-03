FILE - In this March 7, 2017, file photo, firefighters assist injured passengers after their charter bus collided with a train in Biloxi, Miss. Investigators say local Mississippi officials and CSX Corp. were well aware of trouble at the railroad crossing. But that information doesn’t appear to have been reflected in a GPS mapping system that led the driver to the Biloxi crossing where 26 other vehicles had snagged on a steep hump in the previous five years. The National Transportation Safety Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, and release safety recommendations. (John Fitzhugh/The Sun Herald via AP, File) (Associated Press)

JACKSON, Miss. — Investigators report that local Mississippi officials and a railroad were well aware of trouble at a railroad crossing where a train hit a tour bus in March 2017, killing four Texas tourists.

However, that information doesn’t appear to have been reflected in a GPS mapping system that led the driver to the Biloxi crossing where 26 other vehicles had snagged on a steep hump in the previous five years.

The National Transportation Safety Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, releasing the probable cause of the crash and recommendations about safety improvements. Ahead of that meeting, investigators have released reports showing that a number of issues contributed to the crash.

Biloxi officials have since banned trucks and buses from the crossing.

Most passengers are suing various parties over the crash.

