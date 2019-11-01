Hill was found unresponsive at a home at the Kennedy compound on Cape Cod on Aug. 1. She was pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital.

Hill was scheduled to start her senior year at Boston College this fall.

She was the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy’s fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill.

Hill had written frankly and publicly about her struggles with mental health and a suicide attempt while in high school.

