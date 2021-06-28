When asked by The Associated Press for comment, the school responded with a copy of the news release.
A decision by trustees earlier this year not to grant tenure to Hannah-Jones, even though it had been given to those who preceded her as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism, sparked a torrent of criticism from within the community.
The dispute also revealed frustrations over the university’s failure to answer longstanding concerns over its treatment of Black students, faculty and staff. Hannah-Jones accepted a five-year contract to join the journalism school’s faculty after her tenure application stalled. But her lawyers have since informed the school that she won’t join the faculty without tenure.
Hannah-Jones posted the announcement of the meeting on her Twitter page Monday, but declined a request for comment from the AP.