The person was about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) away from the remote mountain ridge where the helicopter went down. The witness tried to look for the helicopter but could not because of the weather conditions and fading daylight, the report said.

The NTSB report also said that the helicopter’s pilot was on his eighth and final scheduled 50-minute tour flight of the day.

Officials have said the helicopter hit the ridge at an altitude of 3,003 feet (914 meters) then fell about 100 feet (30 meters). The report said the wreckage was consumed by fire.

The tour included the pilot and two families, one from Switzerland and another from Madison, Wisconsin. Three minors and four adults died in the crash.