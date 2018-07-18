In this July 10, 2018 photo, Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews rescue people after a float plane crashed southwest of Ketchikan, Alaska, on Prince of Wales Island. All the people aboard a plane that crashed Tuesday have been rescued in mountainous terrain, officials said. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP) (Associated Press)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Investigators say a pilot who crashed a charter plane on a mountain in Alaska initially confused the snow-covered slopes with a body of water in deteriorating weather conditions.

In a preliminary report released Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board said the 72-year-old pilot initiated a steep, emergency climb but the airplane struck rising terrain.

The pilot and 10 passengers all survived the July 10 crash of a Taquan Air flight on Prince of Wales Island. Six people suffered serious injuries.

The report describes the deteriorating weather conditions before the crash of the plane bound for Ketchikan from a lodge.

The pilot told an investigator that visibility decreased rapidly from about 3 to 5 miles (5 to 8 kilometers) to nothing.

