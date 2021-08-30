According to the town’s report, the three children were under a tent on the morning of July 29 and the Black child was playing alone with a tent strap. Two white children approached and also started playing with the strap. At one point, one of the white campers wrapped the strap around the neck of the Black child and the tent pole, and didn’t stop even after the Black child resisted and told him to stop. The Black child broke free and told a counselor.