“We are heartbroken here at CBS2 as a member of our news family has passed away,” the station said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Nina’s family. She will be missed.”
Police said Kapur was riding on a Revel scooter, part of a fleet of electric mopeds operated by a ride-sharing startup, when the driver swerved and both riders were thrown from the vehicle. The accident is under investigation.
The 26-year-old Kapur was a graduate of Syracuse University. She joined CBS2 last year after stints at WDVM TV in Maryland and News12 in Norwalk, Connecticut.
This story has been corrected to say that the accident happened in Brooklyn, not Manhattan.
