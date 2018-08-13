PAYSON, Utah — Authorities say a small plane has crashed into a house in Utah, killing the pilot.
Police in the city of Payson south of Salt Lake City tell KSL-TV that two people inside the home weren’t hurt in the crash early Monday.
Photos and video show a smashed and burned white plane on its back in front of the large, two-story home that partially caught fire. Only its tail and one wing are mostly intact. A crushed car sits on its side next to the small plane.
Police said on Facebook that a road is closed as authorities investigate.
No further details were immediately available.
___
This story has been corrected to say the crash happened about 2:30 a.m., not 2:30 p.m.
