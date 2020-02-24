The girls filed a lawsuit earlier this month against several school boards and the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, which allows athletes to compete as the gender with which they identify.
The lawsuit argues the transgender girls have an unfair physical advantage.
The CIAC says its policy complies with state law.
The two transgender athletes currently competing in high school track have asked to become defendants in the lawsuit, arguing their successes on the track have come as a result of hard work and are well within the range of high school track times for non-transgender girls.
