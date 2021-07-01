“From a medical standpoint, to think of someone who has gone without food and water, in heat, and with injuries, it’s highly unlikely,” said Trey Todd, an orthopedic surgeon who also is the president of the Louisiana Search and Rescue K-9 team. “It is possible that maybe someone is finding water dripping as they spray the rubble … but the vast majority of them are going to be irreparably injured, and it doesn’t take long for infection to set in, either.”