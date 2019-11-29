By Associated Press November 29, 2019 at 11:15 AM ESTMOBILE, Ala. — Two crew members are missing after a shrimp boat overturned.The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Mobile says the vessel overturned Friday morning. The accident happened about five miles (8 kilometers) from the entrance of Mobile Bay.One person was rescued. The Coast Guard and local agencies are searching for two other people who were on board.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy