Evacuation orders for South Lake Tahoe and other lakeside areas were downgraded to warnings Sunday afternoon, and California Highway Patrol officers began removing roadblocks along State Highway 50 from Nevada to the city limits. Authorities warned that residents of the scenic forest area weren’t out of the woods yet, with risks ranging from smoky, foul air to belligerent bears.
Mandatory evacuation orders remained in place for parts of unincorporated El Dorado County south of South Lake Tahoe, including Meyers and Christmas Valley.
The lifting of mandatory evacuation orders for the Tahoe area marked a milestone in the fight against the fire, which erupted on Aug. 14 and spread across nearly 340 square miles of dense national parks and forests, tree-dotted granite cliffs and scattered cabins and hamlets in the northern Sierra Nevada.
At its peak, the fire burned as much as 1,000 acres an hour and last month virtually razed the small community of Grizzly Flats.
— Associated Press
COLORADO
6-year-old girl dies on amusement park ride
An investigation is underway after a 6-year-old girl on vacation with her family died at an amusement park in the western Colorado town of Glenwood Springs.
Few details have been released, but Suzanne Emery with the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park said “an incident” occurred Sunday evening on the Haunted Mine Drop ride that caused the death. The Post Independent reported that the park will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire said park employees initiated first aid until paramedics arrived and determined the girl had died. The girl’s name has not been released.
The Haunted Mine Drop, which opened in July 2017, is billed as the first drop ride to go underground, plunging riders 110 feet inside of Iron Mountain. Visitors are required to sign a release-of-liability waiver before going on any rides or attractions.
— Associated Press
MONTANA
Virginia hiker's body found in Glacier Park
The body of a Virginia hiker has been found in a steep and rocky area near the Continental Divide after she went missing in Glacier National Park in Montana, according to the National Park Service.
Jennifer Lee Coleman, 34, of Richmond never returned from what appeared to be a solo hike. As many as 50 people joined the search in rugged terrain after her vehicle was found parked atop Logan Pass, officials said. A park service statement said the cause of death has not been determined. High winds Sunday prevented the recovery of her body by air.
Coleman’s belongings had been found at her campsite at the West Glacier KOA campground by sheriff’s deputies, who were conducting a welfare check, said Glacier spokesperson Brandy Burke. Searchers started looking for Coleman on Wednesday.
— Associated Press