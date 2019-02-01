CALIFORNIA

Chef apologizes for MAGA hat comment

A San Francisco Bay-area restaurant owner who was criticized after saying he would refuse service to anyone wearing a red “Make America Great Again” baseball cap has apologized and reversed course, saying Friday his restaurant will keep serving everyone.

J. Kenji López-Alt, a chef-partner at the Wursthall restaurant in San Mateo, said in an online statement that his political opinions will not interfere with service.

López-Alt apologized to his staff and business partners for not considering them before he tweeted Sunday: “It hasn’t happened yet, but if you come to my restaurant wearing a MAGA cap, you aren’t getting served, same as if you come in wearing a swastika, white hood, or any other symbol of intolerance and hate.”

He said Friday the tweet was his personal perspective, not restaurant policy. The tweet was no longer available.

The red hats, which are sold on President Donald Trump’s campaign website, have become polarizing. The hats were worn by some Kentucky high school students involved in a Jan. 18 confrontation with a Native American elder near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

— Associated Press

VERMONT

House passes excise tax on e-cigarettes

The Vermont House on Friday passed legislation that would impose a 92-percent excise tax on e-cigarettes as a way to dissuade teens from vaping.

U.S. health officials recently called the surge in youth using e-cigarettes an “epidemic,” and products like Juul and other e-cigarettes are now the top high-risk substance used by teens, according to U.S. figures.

Gov. Phil Scott (R) said in his budget address late last month that he supported such a tax. The bill now goes the Senate.

According to the Public Health Law Center, nine states and the District of Columbia have a tax on e-cigarettes as of this fall.

Vermont legislators are also working on measures to raise the age to purchase them to 21 and to prevent Internet sales of vapor products into Vermont, said state Rep. George Till (D).

The electronic devices heat a flavored nicotine solution into vapor that is inhaled. Flavored e-cigarettes have been blamed for the rapid rise in youth vaping.

State Rep. James Gregoire (R) said he supported the tax but proposed an amendment that would exclude from the tax people who use the devices with substances other than nicotine, such as medical marijuana or cannabidiol.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Coast Guard detains 2 transporting cocaine

The U.S. Coast Guard said it detained two smuggling suspects after intercepting a boat carrying 132 pounds of cocaine in the waters off suburban Miami.

The 35-foot pleasure craft was stopped Thursday in Atlantic waters about 5 miles east of Haulover Inlet, the Coast Guard said.

A Bahamian man was found hiding under a blanket, and the drugs were in the vessel’s engine room. The Coast Guard said the man had multiple previous drug smuggling convictions and an active U.S. arrest warrant.

Capt. Megan Dean said two people were detained and the case has been turned over to U.S. immigration and Homeland Security investigators.

— Associated Press

'Sovereign citizen' convicted of biting officer's thumb: A Bloods gang member who claims to be a "sovereign citizen" has been convicted of biting off the end of a Tennessee police officer's thumb. Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen announced Friday that a jury convicted Alexander Ray Johnson, 30, of aggravated assault, punishable by three to six years in prison, and two assault counts. Prosecutors say a Knoxville officer stopped Johnson in June 2017 for speeding and for having a fake license plate that claimed a right to travel as a "Sovereign Hebrew Israelite." Sovereign citizens deny the legitimacy of government authority.

— Associated Press