Retired judge killed by gunman in Wisconsin; storm system brings heavy rain, wind to Florida

Retired judge killed in his home by gunman Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A retired Wisconsin judge was shot and killed in his home on Friday in what the state attorney general described as a “targeted act” against the judicial system by a man who also had several high-profile government officials as potential targets. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul (D) said at a news conference that the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 6:30 a.m. Friday about an armed man who fired two shots inside the home of a 68-year-old man in New Lisbon, northwest of Madison.

After nearly four hours of negotiations with the suspect, a tactical team entered the home where they found the 68-year-old man dead and zip-tied to a chair, according to WISN. While Kaul did not identify the victim, the Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed in a Saturday news release that John “Jack” Roemer, a retired circuit court judge in Juneau County, was killed in the attack.

When police went to the basement, they found the suspect, Douglas K. Uhde, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said. Uhde, 56, was transferred to a hospital and is believed to be in critical condition, Kaul said.

Kaul said it appears the suspect was targeting other government officials, but did not identify them during the news conference.

Zack Pohl, the deputy chief of staff for Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), confirmed to The Washington Post that law enforcement notified the governor’s office that Whitmer was on the Wisconsin suspect’s list of potential targets. Whitmer was previously targeted in a separate case involving four men accused of plotting to kidnap her in 2020. A federal jury acquitted two of the men accused earlier this year and deadlocked on the counts against two others.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) was also among those listed as potential targets for the Wisconsin suspect, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was also on a list found in the suspect’s vehicle, WISN reported.

— Timothy Bella

Storm system brings heavy rain and wind

Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moved across the state.

Officials in Miami warned drivers about road conditions as many cars were stuck on flooded streets.

The city was towing stranded vehicles from flooded roadways.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the storm tested the system of drainage pumps the city has recently installed as climate change has increasingly made flooding an issue in the low-lying area.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm once known as Agatha in the Pacific Ocean will be known as Alex in the Atlantic Ocean basin, if it reaches tropical storm status.

A tropical storm warning was in effect along the state’s east coast south of the Volusia-Brevard County line to Jupiter Inlet and the northwestern Bahamas. A tropical storm watch was in effect for Bermuda.

The storm is expected to reach tropical storm strength off Florida’s eastern coast by Saturday night and is expected to strengthen through Monday as it moves away from Florida and into the Atlantic Ocean.

— Associated Press

Man charged in shooting of U.S. Marshal in Chicago: A Chicago man was charged in the shootings of a U.S. marshal and his police dog who were wounded while serving an arrest warrant, police said Saturday. Tarrion Johnson, 19, faces charges of attempted murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, aggravated cruelty to animals and injury to a police animal, the Chicago Police Department said. Johnson was scheduled for bond court appearance Saturday, the department said.

— Associated Press

