Mailey will replace current Bureau of Community Corrections Chief Jim Elder, who is leaving the position on Nov. 1 for another role.

The Bureau of Community Corrections oversees probation and parole, pretrial services and more for over 14,000 individuals statewide. Delaware Department of Correction Commissioner Claire DeMatteis says Mailey and his team will work to reduce the state’s recidivism rate.

Mailey has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience and previously served as a correctional officer.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD