Retired St. Louis priest admits possessing child pornography

ST. LOUIS — A retired St. Louis priest faces sentencing in January after admitting that he possessed thousands of images containing child pornography.
The U.S. attorney’s office in St. Louis said that when an IT support company found what appeared to be videos of minors engaging in sex acts, the FBI was contacted.
One computer alone contained about 3,000 images of child pornography and 2,992 images of child erotica, according to the plea. Another computer had 236 images and 40 videos containing child sexual abuse material.
A Congregation of the Mission spokesman told the Post-Dispatch that there were no other known allegations of sexual abuse of a minor involving Beighlie.