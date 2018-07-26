ANAHEIM, Calif. — Retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy is scheduled to speak at a conference for judges in Southern California.

Kennedy is scheduled to speak Thursday at the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference in Orange County, California.

Kennedy announced his retirement in June saying he wants to spend more time with his family. He has been in recent years the Supreme Court’s decisive vote in contentious cases on issues such as gay rights and abortion.

President Donald Trump has nominated District of Columbia federal appeals court Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his replacement. Kavanaugh was once a clerk for Kennedy.

