FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2015, file photo, former New York state Senate leader Dean Skelos, left, and his son Adam Skelos leave federal court, in New York. A retrial is set to begin for ex-New York Senate leader Dean Skelos and his son on corruption charges. Jury selection is scheduled to get underway on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Manhattan. (Richard Drew, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — A retrial is set to begin for ex-New York Senate leader Dean Skelos (SKEH’-lohs) and his son on corruption charges.

Jury selection is scheduled to get underway on Tuesday in Manhattan.

Skelos and his son, Adam, were convicted by a jury in 2015 of extortion, conspiracy and bribery. Dean Skelos, a Republican, was sentenced to five years in prison. His son got 6½ years.

Prosecutors said the once-powerful politician badgered companies that needed his legislative support and political sway to funnel more than $300,000 to his son, through consulting work and a no-show job.

The prison terms were negated when a new trial was ordered by a federal appeals court in Manhattan after the U.S. Supreme Court narrowed the law regarding public corruption.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.