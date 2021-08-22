“Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both,” according to the statement from Jesse Jackson’s nonprofit, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.
“We will provide updates as they become available,” it said.
A protege of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jackson was key in guiding the modern civil rights movement on numerous issues, including voting rights.
Despite having been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, Jackson has remained active and has advocated for coronavirus vaccines for Black people, who lag behind Whites in the United States’ vaccination drive. Earlier this month, he was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol during a demonstration calling for Congress to end the filibuster to support voting rights.
— Associated Press
FLORIDA
Rep. Gaetz marries in California ceremony
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida went to Southern California to marry his girlfriend, Ginger Luckey, on Saturday in a small ceremony on Catalina Island.
The 39-year-old Republican, who is under investigation as part of a sex trafficking probe, announced the wedding on his personal Twitter page. He exclaimed “I love my wife!” along with a photo of them together — he in a sport coat, she in a white dress.
Vanity Fair reported that Sergio Gor, a former staffer for Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), performed the ceremony that was attended by about 40 people. The couple had previously announced they would marry next year.
Gaetz had been in Iowa on Thursday with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), speaking at a rally that is part of a national tour on which they have falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump and played down the coronavirus pandemic.
Luckey, 26, is from Southern California and works for a company focused on extending the life of products made from plant-based materials.
Gaetz is under investigation as part of a probe that led to the arrest and plea deal of his close friend, Joel Greenberg, a former Seminole County, Fla., tax collector. Greenberg pleaded guilty in May to six federal crimes, including sex trafficking of a child, identity theft, stalking, wire fraud and conspiracy to bribe a public official. His plea agreement with prosecutors requires continued cooperation with an ongoing probe into sex trafficking.
Gaetz, who represents much of the Florida Panhandle, was not mentioned in Greenberg’s plea agreement. But Greenberg’s cooperation could play a role in an ongoing investigation into Gaetz’s supposed pay-for-sex relationship with a 17-year-old girl. He has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.
— Associated Press