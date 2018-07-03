FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, center, meets with members of the media after a Florida Republican gubernatorial primary debate at the Republican Sunshine Summit in Kissimmee, Fla. A 2012 internal investigation released to The Associated Press after a records request found that 48 Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services employees made mistakes while issuing concealed weapons permits and armed security guard or similar licenses. Putnam, a Republican candidate for governor, was criticized last month after acknowledging that the agency revoked 291 permits awarded in 2016 and 2017 and fired an employee last year. (John Raoux, File/Associated Press)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A 2012 internal investigation released this week to The Associated Press after a records request found that 48 Florida state employees made mistakes while issuing concealed weapons permits and armed security guard or similar licenses.

One employee resigned, one was fired and others were suspended or reprimanded. The review found three approved licenses that needed to be revoked.

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Adam Putnam, a Republican candidate for governor, was criticized last month after acknowledging that the agency revoked 291 permits awarded in 2016 and 2017 and fired an employee last year.

The department said it put safeguards in place to prevent future errors. Still, an employee was fired in 2017 after failing to complete a national criminal background check before issuing concealed weapons permits.

