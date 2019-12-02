Two of the teens, ages 16 and 17, are charged in separate slayings. One death involved Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets, who was found dead in February. The other two escapees, ages 15 and 17, face armed robbery charges.

Sinback said a supervisor asked the four to clean an area. Sinback said they got on an elevator when the supervisor left to check on a fight in another part of the building and were able to flee.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD