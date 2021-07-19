She also responded to the governor’s office regarding her claims that the Health Department stopped outreach for vaccinating minors for all diseases, not just COVID-19, which she has backed up through departmental email records, saying she never said the children’s vaccines program had been halted. What has been stopped, she said, are “partnerships between local health departments and outside agencies, such as schools, to provide vaccines outside of a local health department” and “any attempts to communicate to parents that their children are in need of critical routine immunizations during this back-to-school season.”