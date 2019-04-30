SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The cash reward for information on the suspect in the killing of a Vermont woman last year has been increased.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced Monday that it is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Leroy Headley, 37, who they said has ties to Jamaica, where he is originally from, and across the U.S. and Canada. The service had previously offered $5,000.

Headley is wanted on a second-degree murder charge in the May 3, 2018, shooting death of his partner and mother of his children, Anako “Annette” Lumumba, 33, in South Burlington.

“Headley’s criminal conduct and disregard for the law has made his apprehension a top priority for the U.S. Marshals,” Bradley Rose, U.S. Marshal for Vermont, said in the written statement. “Although Headley has avoided apprehension for almost a year, this investigation remains active and intensive.”

Headley’s car was found on May 18, 2018, in Albany, New York.

There was some information during the investigation indicating that he was in Philadelphia at one point, deputy U.S. Marshal Michael Barron said Tuesday. The service says it is believed he is living under an assumed name and may have shaved his head or changed appearance.

“This is an individual that certainly could be anywhere in the U.S.,” said Barron. “It certainly possible that he’s set up roots in an area that no one knows who he is and he’s just doing his thing.”

___

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.