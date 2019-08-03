WILMINGTON, Del. — Police in Delaware are now offering a reward as they investigate the theft of a historical marker that memorializes the lynching of a black man accused of raping and killing a white girl.

New Castle County said Saturday that a $2,000 reward is available to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of those responsible for the theft.

A concerned citizen noticed on Thursday that the state marker erected in June to commemorate the lynching of George White was missing.

White, an ex-convict, was accused of killing 17-year-old Helen Bishop, whose throat was cut.

In June 1903, a mob stormed a workhouse where White was being held, dragged him to the scene of the assault on Bishop, then burned him to death.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.