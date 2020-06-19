The stone memorial, which sits on the grounds of state police headquarters in Dover, was spray painted with the words “Black Lives Matter” sometime between late Monday and early Tuesday, the agency said.
The vandalism happened just days after a memorial on Delaware’s Legislative Mall that honors law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty was damaged with an ax.
