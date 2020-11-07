The man and baby were shot Wednesday in the Rosegate community. Police said the man and his two sons were sitting in a parked car when it was hit by gunfire multiple times.
The baby underwent surgery for an upper body gunshot wound. His father, 23, was treated for a lower torso bullet wound. The man’s other son, 2, was not struck.
Officials are asking anyone with information or videos of the shooting to contact the New Castle County Division of Police.
