The girl died Oct. 28 after being shot in the head by a stray bullet six days earlier, police said. She was doing homework in her living room at the time.
East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said investigators believe an unidentified person fired 16 shots from an automatic weapon outside the girl’s home when a bullet penetrated the building and struck her.
Investigators do not believe Timiya was the intended target in the shooting, Rivera said.
