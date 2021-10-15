Investigators said Khan conspired with others in the network to coordinate the international travel, including false paperwork that let the migrants travel through multiple countries.
“Abid Ali Khan is alleged to be a prolific human smuggler who commands a criminal organization that spans the globe,” Anthony Salisbury, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Miami, said in a statement. “Khan is a very dangerous individual whose activities and associations may pose a national security risk to the United States and our partner nations.”
Khan was indicted in April on federal charges including conspiracy, encouraging immigrants to enter the U.S. illegally, and bringing an immigrant into the country without legal permission, the news release said.
The reward is offered under the Department of State’s Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program.