The organization Playing for Change is putting on the event in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund. The concert will be shown on Playing for Change’s YouTube channel on Dec. 15 starting at 9 p.m. Eastern time.
Designed to promote environmental sustainability, the event will raise money for organizations like Conservation International, American Rivers and the World Wildlife Fund.
The concert is a sequel of sorts to a 2020 event that raised more than $1 million for social justice causes.
Other participating artists include Keb’ Mo’, Mickey Hart, Rodrigo Y Gabriela, Sara Bareilles, Slash, the Pocket Queen and Giovanni Hidalgo. More participants will be announced.