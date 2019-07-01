Delia Perez Meyer of Austin holds a photo of herself, right, her brother Louis Castro Perez and Nadie Broxton while joining fellow members of the Abolitionist Action Committee during an annual protest against the death penalty outside the Supreme Court. In 1999, Perez was convicted of murder and sentenced to death in Texas. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

RHODE ISLAND

Diocese lists priests accused of abuse

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence on Monday released a list of clerics, religious-order priests and deacons it deems to have been credibly accused of sexually abusing children over the past several decades.

The list of 50 names posted on the diocese website includes 19 priests and deacons who are still alive, ranging in age from 60 to 98, although nearly all have been removed from ministry. One priest resigned. The list also includes 25 dead priests and six others, including religious-order priests.

The diocese, which reviewed files dating to 1950, also posted where each of the men once worked.

Rhode Island is one of the most heavily Catholic states. Bishop Thomas Tobin, in a letter accompanying the list, called its release “a difficult but necessary moment” in the history of the church.

NEW JERSEY

Judge frees, delays jail for ex-Christie aides

A former Chris Christie appointee who was convicted in the George Washington Bridge lane-closure scandal is set to be freed from prison, and a former Christie aide won’t have to report for her sentence while a U.S. Supreme Court review of their case is pending, a federal judge ruled Monday.

U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton signed an order shortly after it was filed by attorneys for Bill Baroni, who started serving an 18-month sentence in April.

The judge also said Bridget Kelly would not have to report for a 13-month sentence on July 10 for her role in the 2013 scheme, commonly called Bridgegate.

Baroni’s and Kelly’s attorneys sought reprieves in light of the high court’s decision Friday to review the case in the fall.

The convictions stem from the closure of lanes to the bridge, which connects New Jersey and New York, as part of a political payback scheme. Shutting down the bridge’s local lanes in Fort Lee, N.J., just as the school year was beginning caused gridlock in the town.

Baroni was not initially part of the appeal but has since been permitted to join Kelly’s effort to overturn their 2016 convictions.

Baroni and Kelly had their sentences reduced after an appeals court tossed out civil rights convictions last fall. They were also convicted on wire fraud charges.

Baroni was the deputy executive director at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which oversees the region’s airports, tunnels and bridges, including the George Washington. Kelly served as Christie’s deputy chief of staff. She wrote an infamous email that included the line “time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee.”

The town’s mayor, a Democrat, had declined to endorse Christie, a Republican, for his reelection as New Jersey governor in 2013. Christie was courting Democrats as part of an effort to show he had cross-party appeal.

MASSACHUSETTS

Rwandan sentenced for lying to get asylum

A Rwandan man convicted of hiding his involvement in the country’s 1994 genocide in an attempt to win asylum in the United States was sentenced Monday to more than eight years in prison.

Jean Leonard Teganya participated in at least seven murders and five rapes during the genocide, in which Hutu extremists slaughtered Tutsis, as well as Hutus who tried to protect them, prosecutors said.

He was found guilty in April of immigration fraud and perjury after authorities say he lied on his asylum application to portray himself as a victim rather than a perpetrator of the massacre.

Teganya denies playing a role in the genocide, in which some 800,000 people were slaughtered over a 100-day period.

Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV said he struggled with his sentencing decision, noting the enormity of the tragedy and the allegations against Teganya, but also that the man was not charged in his courtroom with the rapes and murders.

As a medical student in 1994, authorities said, Teganya helped soldiers find Tutsis who were hiding at a hospital in Butare so they could be killed or raped, and participated in some of those killings and rapes himself.

He fled Rwanda after the genocide and went to Canada, where he was denied refugee status because of his role in the massacre, prosecutors said. He was arrested by U.S. border agents in 2014 when he illegally crossed into Maine and claimed asylum, authorities say.

