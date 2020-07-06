Smiley said that his daughter, Aaryn, was “going to be fine.” He said he was headed to Houston to be with her.
Houston police have reported an incident in which a woman was shot in her vehicle Sunday night but have not released her name.
Police have said three men and a woman were injured when someone opened fire in a Houston intersection Sunday night. Police said none of the injuries were life-threatening.
Police said the suspect shot three men stopped at a red light following an argument. Police said the woman, who wasn’t involved in the altercation and was in another car, was hit by at least one stray bullet while waiting for the light to change.
Police say the suspected gunman fled.
