The vandalism downtown came after the police shooting earlier Friday and also was part of vigils and demonstrations already planned for the night in the name of people killed in police shootings nationwide.

Deputy Police Chief Chris Davis told reporters a White man in his 30s had been shot and killed in Portland by police. The man was pronounced dead at the scene in Lents Park. Davis did not know whether the man who was killed had pointed a weapon at the officers and did not say how many shots had been fired by the officers.

The police investigation into the shooting was hampered by a crowd of “fairly aggressive people” who showed up at the park after the shooting.

Floor collapses during Ga. party, injuring 25: At least 25 people were hurt when a floor collapsed during a massive party at a two-story house near the University of Georgia. Athens-Clarke County police said the incident happened around 1 a.m. Friday in Athens. Police estimated 500 people were at the party when the first floor of the home collapsed into a crawl space, news outlets reported. Injuries ranged from cuts and scratches to a possible broken arm, though investigators said it could have been much worse.

Divers back in gulf; search resumes for boat's crew: Divers returned Saturday to the murky, roiling waters of the Gulf of Mexico in search of lost crew members aboard a capsized liftboat off Louisiana, the Coast Guard said. "They took a break overnight because of the weather, operating as long as they could, but got back out there this morning and they're in the water now," said Petty Officer John Michelli. Late Friday, divers recovered two bodies, the Coast Guard said. Nineteen people had been onboard.

Motorcyclist shot riding on I-95 in Delaware: Police are looking for two people they say fired shots at a teenage motorcyclist on Interstate 95 in Delaware. State Police said an 18-year-old woman was riding her Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on I-95 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Wilmington at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday when two people began firing at her. She exited the highway but police say they followed her and continued shooting. Police say she crashed into a parked car and fell to the ground. The vehicle stopped next to where she fell and then drove off. The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition for a gunshot wound to her leg.