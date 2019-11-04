There’s no evidence Edwards is connected to the effort, and Edwards spokesman Eric Holl says the campaign isn’t responsible for the ad.

The BOLD ad encourages minorities to “vote against hatred” by choosing Edwards. New Orleans Councilman Jay H. Banks ties Rispone and Trump to Duke , saying they don’t care about “anyone who looks like you.”

Trump supports Rispone, who has responded with radio ads claiming that Edwards supporters hate the president.

Early voting continues in the Nov. 16 election.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD