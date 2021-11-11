Schroeder, who wore a tie Thursday emblazoned with American flags and whose phone ringtone heard in court was the Lee Greenwood ode to patriotism “God Bless the U.S.A.,” has singled out veterans before. He called for a round of applause for veterans last week during jury selection, when he compared the solemnity of jury duty to the seriousness of being drafted. He also thanked the Marines during Wednesday’s court session, and when an officer in the courtroom said he was a Marine, Schroeder called for more applause.