After “Juror 7,” who has not been publicly identified, confirmed Thursday that he said the joke but declined to repeat what he told the deputy about Blake, Schroeder agreed with prosecutors, saying it was “clear that the appearance of bias is present, and it would seriously undermine the outcome of the case.” Both the prosecution and defense agreed to dismiss the juror.
The juror argued that what he said was not related to Rittenhouse, 18, who is charged with killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27, with an AR-15-style weapon amid the unrest that erupted in Kenosha. Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty to all counts, and his attorneys are expected to argue that he acted in self-defense.
The judge’s decision now leaves the jury panel with 19 people — 11 women and eight men — only one of whom is a person of color. The judge said the jury will be cut to 12 when deliberations begin.
— Timothy Bella and Mark Berman
COLORADO
Remains thought to be German hiker from '83
Skeletal remains found in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park are thought to be those of a 27-year-old man from West Germany who disappeared during a mountaineering trip nearly 40 years ago, park officials said Thursday.
Rudi Moder, an experienced winter mountaineer who was living in Fort Collins, started his excursion over Thunder Pass and into the park on Feb. 13, 1983. His roommate reported him overdue on Feb. 19, 1983.
Searchers started looking for Moder the next day, but more than a foot of fresh snow prevented them from immediately finding tracks or other clues. The only major clues found during the four-day search were a food cache belonging to Moder that was discovered at the mouth of a canyon in the northwest corner of the park and a nearby snow cave with Moder’s sleeping bag and other gear and items inside.
In August 2020, a hiker found human remains near avalanche debris in the Skeleton Gulch area. This summer, park rangers returned to the area and found skis, poles, boots and other personal items thought to have belonged to Moder. The Grand County coroner’s office tried to confirm the identity of the remains, but the results were inconclusive.
East Germany and West Germany were reunited as of Oct. 3, 1990.
— Associated Press
INDIANA
Man charged in killing of trick-or-treater
A man was charged with murder Wednesday in the death of a 13-year-old boy who was killed when shots were fired at a group of trick-or-treaters on Halloween in northwestern Indiana.
Desmond Crews, 23, of Gary is also charged with attempted murder in the shooting Sunday in Hammond that killed Thomas DeLaCruz Jr., of East Chicago, and wounded another 13-year-old, the Northwest Indiana Times reported.
“He was being a kid out with his aunt trick-or-treating, walking with a group of kids,” DeLaCruz’s mother, Jasmine Anderson, told the newspaper. “And some ignorant, sick person decided to shoot at kids.”
One of the trick-or-treaters told police that he exchanged words with a man about 30 to 45 minutes before the shooting, which happened around 7:30 p.m. The man threatened to get a gun and shoot them, according to court documents.
The group later saw a car with five or six people inside who appeared to be staring at them. The man who had exchanged words with one of the youths got out of the car with some of the other occupants. Another man took a “shooting stance” and shots were fired at the trick-or-treaters, court records said.
A police officer captured Crews after the father of one of the youths chased him, according to court records.
A gun and ammunition were found later in a storage barrel.
Other possible suspects were being investigated, police said.
— Associated Press