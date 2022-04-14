RNC will go it alone on presidential debates Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Republican National Committee on Thursday voted unanimously to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates, following through on threats to bar GOP presidential nominees from participating in debates sponsored by the nonprofit organization. The RNC has accused the commission, which was repeatedly attacked by Donald Trump, of being biased in favor of Democrats. The bipartisan commission, which was established in 1987 and has hosted the debates since 1988, has rejected the charge.

In a statement Thursday, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said that her party is “committed to free and fair debates” but that they would be held through other platforms. She did not specify them.

McDaniel said the commission had refused to make changes the RNC had requested, including hosting debates before early voting begins and “selecting moderators who have never worked for candidates on the debate stage.” The latter was a reference to would-be 2020 debate host Steve Scully of C-SPAN, who was an intern for Joe Biden for one month in 1978, when Biden was a senator from Delaware. The debate Scully was scheduled to moderate wound up being canceled after Trump objected to holding it virtually because of coronavirus concerns.

Representatives for the Commission on Presidential Debates and the Democratic National Committee did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.

In January, after McDaniel sent the debates commission a letter saying the RNC had lost confidence in the organization, CPD Co-Chairman Frank J. Fahrenkopf said the RNC “wanted to control things we aren’t prepared to let them control.” He also noted that the commission deals “directly” with the candidates for president and vice president who qualify for general-election debates, not their party organizations.

— Amy B Wang

Gooding pleads guilty to forcible touching

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to forcibly touching a woman at a Manhattan nightclub in 2018. The sexual misconduct allegation was among many made against Gooding, who was arrested three years ago by the New York police.

The Associated Press reported that Gooding, 54, previously pleaded not guilty to this charge and other misdemeanor counts.

Gooding was arrested in June 2019 on a misdemeanor charge after a woman told police that he touched her without her consent a few days earlier at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge. A few months later, according to ABC News, two more women came forward and accused him of forcibly touching them in 2018 at Tao Downtown and the Lavo New York nightclub, respectively.

In Manhattan Criminal Court on Wednesday, according to the AP, Gooding told the judge that he “kissed the waitress on her lips” without her consent at the Lavo nightclub.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office said the plea deal does not call for any jail time and requires Gooding to have no new arrests and continue “alcohol and behavior modification treatment” for six more months. If he fulfills these terms, he can withdraw his plea and submit a new one for a lesser, second-degree harassment charge.

Gooding’s attorney Peter Toumbekis said in a statement that he “entered into a re-pleader today whereby in six months his case will be disposed of with a violation, which is not a crime, resulting in no criminal record.”

— Sonia Rao

Couple found dead as N.M. wildfire burns; woman killed amid severe weather in Ark.: The remains of a New Mexico couple were found near their burned home as a wind-driven wildfire charred more than 200 residences on the edge of a mountain community in the southern part of the state. A 20-year-old Arkansas woman was killed when a tree fell on her home Wednesday as severe storms swept through the state and a possible tornado ripped roofs off homes in Alabama, officials said. A multiday severe weather outbreak caused tornadoes, powerful winds and huge hail in parts of the central and southern United States.

— From news services

