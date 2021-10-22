Authorities in the New York City suburbs confirmed Friday that they have charged Durst, 78, whose lawyers say has been hospitalized on a ventilator in Los Angeles after testing positive for covid-19.
A state police investigator filed a criminal complaint Tuesday in a town court in Lewisboro, N.Y., charging Durst with second-degree murder in the death of Kathie Durst, who vanished in 1982. He had not been previously charged in Kathie Durst’s disappearance.
The case garnered renewed public interest after HBO aired a documentary in 2015 in which the eccentric heir appeared to admit killing people, stepping off camera and muttering to himself on a live microphone: “Killed them all, of course.”
Kathie Durst was 29 and in her final months of medical school when she was last seen. She and Robert Durst, who was 38 at the time, had been married nearly nine years and were living in South Salem, a community in Lewisboro. Her body was never found. She was declared legally dead in 2017.
On Oct. 14, a California judge sentenced Durst to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering his best friend, Susan Berman, in 2000.
Durst has covid-19 and was on a ventilator, the Los Angeles Times reported last week.
— Associated Press and Reuters
MINNESOTA
Cop charged in chase that killed driver
A Minneapolis police officer has been charged with manslaughter and vehicular homicide for a crash in July that killed an innocent motorist while the officer was pursuing a stolen vehicle, a prosecutor announced Friday.
Officer Brian Cummings was driving nearly 80 mph in Minneapolis with his siren and lights activated when his squad car slammed into another vehicle, killing 40-year-old Leneal Frazier, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said. The crash ended a chase that lasted more than 20 blocks, including through residential neighborhoods where the posted speed limit is 25 mph.
During Cummings’s chase, Frazier’s Jeep entered an intersection on a green light. According to investigators, the driver of the stolen vehicle narrowly missed Frazier’s Jeep before the squad car struck it on the driver’s side.
Mayor Jacob Frey (D) said after Frazier’s death that the city would review its pursuit policy, and that review was still ongoing Friday.
Frazier was the uncle of Darnella Frazier, whose cellphone video of Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck was viewed worldwide and helped launch a global protest movement against racial injustice. Chauvin was convicted of murder and sentenced this year in Floyd’s 2020 death.
The Frazier family, which had called for Cummings to be prosecuted in Frazier’s death, welcomed the charges as a first step toward justice, according to their lawyers, Ben Crump and Jeff Storms.
— Associated Press