Durst was transferred to a state prison medical unit last week, less than two weeks after being hospitalized on a ventilator with covid-19 following sentencing in the Los Angeles case.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest in the killing of Kathie Durst, Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah said in a statement announcing the indictment.
Kathie Durst’s 1982 disappearance garnered renewed public interest after HBO aired a documentary in 2015 in which the eccentric heir appeared to admit killing people, stepping off camera and muttering to himself on a live microphone: “Killed them all, of course.”
The grand jury that indicted Durst kept meeting and hearing witnesses even after State Police Investigator Joseph Becerra filed a criminal complaint in a town court in Lewisboro, N.Y., on Oct. 19 charging Durst with second-degree murder.
Kathie Durst was 29 and in her final months of medical school when she was last seen. She and Robert Durst, who was 38 at the time, had been married nearly nine years and were living in South Salem, a community in Lewisboro. Her body was never found. At the request of her family, she was declared legally dead in 2017.
Robert Durst’s family owns more than 16 million square feet of real estate in New York and Philadelphia.
— Associated Press
FLORIDA
Man who viewed child porn on flight gets jail
An Illinois man has been sentenced to five years in prison for looking at child pornography during a commercial flight to Florida.
Donald Max Ingram, 70, was sentenced Thursday in Tampa federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in May to possessing and viewing images of children being sexually abused.
According to court documents, Ingram was traveling on a plane headed to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport in September 2020 when another passenger observed Ingram viewing child sex abuse material on his cellphone. The passenger alerted law enforcement when the plane landed, and deputies assigned to the airport detained Ingram and contacted the FBI.
Ingram admitted that he had used his cellphone to access and view child sex abuse images, prosecutors said.
— Associated Press