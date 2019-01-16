LOS ANGELES — New York real estate heir Robert Durst has been scheduled to go on trial in late summer on charges of killing a friend in Los Angeles nearly two decades ago.

The Los Angeles Times reports a judge on Tuesday scheduled the trial to begin Sept. 3.

Durst is accused of killing best friend Susan Berman in 2000 to keep her from telling authorities what she knew about the disappearance of Durst’s wife in 1982.

Durst has pleaded not guilty to killing Berman and has publicly denied any involvement in his wife’s disappearance.

In a setback for his defense, the judge ruled that during the trial prosecutors can present evidence involving the 2001 killing of a Durst neighbor in Texas.

Durst was acquitted of murder in that case.

