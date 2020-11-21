Rockefeller Center opens ice skating rink

The website says there’s a legend that the rink was inspired by “a Depression-era skate salesman who demonstrated his product by skating on the frozen water of the Rockefeller Center fountain.”
Another seasonal fixture, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, went up last weekend and is scheduled to be lighted Dec. 2.
— Associated Press
WISCONSIN
Police seeking suspect in mall shooting
Police said Saturday that they’re still searching for a man suspected in a shooting at a Wisconsin mall that injured eight people.
“Investigators are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the suspect from yesterday’s shooting at Mayfair Mall,” the Wauwatosa Police Department said in a tweet Saturday. Police also asked anyone who witnessed the shooting Friday to contact them.
Chief Barry Weber gave no motive for the attack at the Mayfair Mall during a briefing Friday evening. He said the shooter had left the scene before officers arrived, and that the extent of the victims’ injuries was unknown.
Police also said the shooting apparently stemmed from an altercation and was not a random act.
Authorities said the mall was closed Saturday and investigators were on the scene overnight.
— Associated Press