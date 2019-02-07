KENTUCKY

Romanians charged in online car sales scam

U.S. authorities have charged 20 people, including more than a dozen Romanian citizens, with running a multimillion-dollar scam that targeted Americans by pretending to sell cars online.

The sprawling case announced Thursday by the Justice Department began in a small Secret Service office in Lexington, Ky., and grew to uncover what officials said was an international racketeering and money-laundering scheme.

Officials said the case is a warning to consumers to be wary of increasingly nimble online scammers.

The suspects orchestrated a scheme to steal money from Americans and launder the funds using cryptocurrency, said Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski. According to court documents, the suspects posted fake ads on auction and sales websites such as Craigslist and eBay, advertising cars and other high-cost items. Often, the cars were advertised as being for sale by members of the U.S. military about to be deployed overseas.

In truth, according to the indictment, the “sellers” were in Romania and had nothing of actual value.

The indictment states that once a victim sent money to purchase a car, that money was quickly traded for bitcoin so it could be moved out of the country. A dozen of the suspects have been extradited to the United States to face trial, officials said.

— Devlin Barrett

NEW YORK

Prison for vet who used puppies as drug mules

A veterinarian who surgically implanted liquid heroin in puppies on behalf of Colombian drug traffickers was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday.

The sentence for Andres Lopez Elorez was announced in Brooklyn by U.S. Attorney Richard P. Donoghue and other law enforcement officials.

Elorez pleaded guilty in September to conspiring to import heroin into the United States. The U.S. government said he leased a farm in Medellín, Colombia, where he secretly raised dogs and surgically implanted bags of liquid heroin in nine puppies for importation.

On Jan. 1, 2005, law enforcement searched the farm and seized 17 bags of liquid heroin, including 10 bags that were removed from puppies. Three of the puppies died after contracting a virus following the surgeries.

The Colombian-born Elorez was a fugitive until he was arrested in Spain in 2015; he was extradited to the United States in May 2018.

At least two of the puppies went on to a better existence. Donna, a beagle, was adopted by a Colombian police officer and his family. Heroina, a Rottweiler, was trained by Colombian police to be a drug detection dog.

— Associated Press

MISSOURI

Oil leak near St. Louis spurs pipeline closures

An oil leak near St. Louis prompted the closure of parts of two pipelines as crews worked to determine the source, company officials and Missouri regulators said Thursday.

The leak was discovered Wednesday near St. Charles, Mo., about 30 miles northwest of St. Louis. TransCanada’s Keystone pipeline and Enbridge’s Platte pipeline are among several that run through the area.

Missouri Department of Natural Resources spokesman Brian Quinn said the spill was contained to an area of about 4,000 square feet.

— Associated Press