Ronaldo’s lawyer in Las Vegas, Peter Christiansen, declined comment.
Ronaldo’s attorneys maintain Ronaldo had consensual sex with Mayorga.
A federal judge hasn’t set a hearing date on the bid to stop court proceedings and invoke a settlement provision calling for private mediation.
The Associated Press generally doesn’t name people who say they’re victims of sexual assault, but Mayorga gave consent through her lawyers to be named.
