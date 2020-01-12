The NBCC announced five nominees in each of six competitive categories, from fiction to poetry to criticism. Winners will be announced March 12.

AD

Other finalists include Colson Whitehead’s “The Nickel Boys” and Edwidge Danticat’s “Everything Inside” in fiction, Lydia Davis’ “Essays One” for criticism and George Packer’s “Our Man: Richard Holbrooke and the End of the American Century” for biography.

AD

The NBCC announced three additional prizes. Sarah Broom’s memoir “The Yellow House,” winner of a National Book Award for nonfiction last fall, received the John Leonard Prize for best first book. The New Yorker’s Katy Waldman was awarded the Nona Balakian Citation for Excellence in Reviewing and the poet-novelist Naomi Shibab Nye was given the Ivan Sandrof Lifetime Achievement Award.

Founded in 1974, the NBCC has more than 700 members from around the country.