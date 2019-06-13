NEW YORK — The New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow sure knows how to get a media crowd buzzing.

He accepted a Mirror Award for media reporting from Syracuse University Thursday by paying tribute to journalists and industry leaders at a Manhattan luncheon for keeping the media honest and transparent.

At the same time, Farrow said he could see people in the room who have lied to police and The New Yorker to protect the powerful.

But at the podium and afterward, Farrow declined to name names.

