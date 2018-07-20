FILE - In this July 13, 2018, file photo, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice. Rosenstein is defending the prosecution of foreign agents who may never see the inside of a U.S. courtroom. He says the prosecutions of agents involved in efforts to sow dissent in the U.S. political system or in cyber-attacks serves as a deterrent even when they are beyond the reach of U.S. authorities. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

ASPEN, Colo. — The top law enforcement official overseeing the probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election is defending the prosecution of foreign agents who may never see the inside of a U.S. courtroom.

Speaking Thursday at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein also said the Justice Department will notify the U.S. public when it identifies efforts by foreign government to target U.S. politics. Rosenstein unveiled a report identifying the major cyber threats that the U.S. faces.

He said: “The American people have a right to know if foreign governments are targeting them with propaganda.” And he said charging the foreign agents will act as a deterrent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.