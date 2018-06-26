FILE - This Jan. 13, 2017 file photo shows the Route 66 Casino outside of Albuquerque, N.M., along the historic Route 66. Route 66 was on the list of America’s most endangered historic places released Tuesday by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The list, which is sometimes controversial, highlights sites at risk from development or neglect. The National Trust would like to see Route 66 designated as a National Historic Trail as a way to promote preservation. (Russell Contreras, File/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — The National Trust for Historic Preservation is identifying 11 places around the U.S. that it says are at risk because of development or neglect.

The National Trust list, released Tuesday, includes Route 66, African-American historic sites in Connecticut and Mississippi, and Denver’s Larimer Square.

Larimer Square is a thriving retail center but it’s also Denver’s oldest commercial block and first historic district. The National Trust says Larimer Square’s history is threatened by proposals to build two towers and partly demolish several buildings.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation is a private nonprofit. Its annual endangered places list can mobilize support for preservation.

But listings can also be controversial in cases where the Trust is proposing a halt to development and locals are arguing for economic growth.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.